A Bangla-Japanese research group has built a copper silver bismuth iodide (CABI) PV device using an unexplored CABI compound. The scientists applied a mixed solvent-based hot-casting technique to improve the surface morphology of the CABI film and increase the cell efficiency.An international research team has fabricated a copper silver bismuth iodide (CABI) solar cell that utilizes Cu6AgBiI10, a new CABI compound that offers high absorbance and low reflectivity. "The construction of solar cells based on CABI is not new," the research's corresponding author, Arif Ul Islam, told pv magazine, noting ...

