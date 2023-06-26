Investment to Support Rapid Growth and Expansion

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (the "Company" or "NorthStar") announces its subsidiary, NorthStar Gaming (Ontario) Inc. ("NorthStar Ontario"), has reached an agreement with Playtech Software Limited ("Playtech") to strengthen NorthStar Ontario's marketing and player acquisition strategy through Playtech's contribution towards the financing of select NorthStar Ontario marketing initiatives (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the agreement between Playtech and NorthStar Ontario, Playtech will make an initial contribution of up to C$1.5 million (which can be increased to up to C$4 million) that will directly support NorthStar Ontario's player acquisition strategy beginning in the second half of 2023 and potentially also the first quarter of 2024. Playtech will be reimbursed and compensated through a share of revenue from the income generated in connection with the marketing initiatives to which Playtech contributed.

The contribution by Playtech materially increases NorthStar Ontario's marketing budget for the balance of 2023 and is anticipated to accelerate NorthStar Ontario's player acquisition during the key fourth quarter of 2023, when many North American professional sports leagues resume regular season play.

"This investment by Playtech further strengthens our strategic partnership and will immediately fuel growth and further expansion of the NorthStar Bets brand across Ontario," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner, NorthStar. "The global expertise with player acquisition and retention that Playtech provides, further enhances the growth of our business and active user base."

The Transaction is in addition to the previously announced C$12.25 million equity investment received from Playtech plc in connection with NorthStar's reverse take over completed in March.

About NorthStar

NorthStar Ontario proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Spreads.ca, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Ontario is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Ontario is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

