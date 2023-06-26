Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Vault, the UAE's pioneering digitally-enabled private wealth management platform, backed by global venture capital firm, Outliers VC, is set to revolutionize regional investment practices with its cutting-edge digital platform.

Recognizing the prevalent challenges faced by clients, Vault aims to reshape the investment landscape in the UAE. With a regulatory license from Abu Dhabi Global Markets, renowned for its stringent standards, Vault is committed to establishing lasting client relationships.

Led by industry experts and supported by global venture capital firm Outliers VC, Vault addresses the common problems of inconsistent financial advice, misaligned investment products, and insufficient communication between clients and advisors, as highlighted by Sami Abdul-Hadi, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Vault.

Vault offers exclusive access to thematic and private investments, including venture capital, artificial intelligence, and private real estate.

Exemplifying Vault's dedication to personalized support, the platform operates exclusively invite-only. Prospective clients joining the waitlist undergo a thorough 30-minute discovery call with advisors to ensure a perfect alignment with their investment goals. With a transparent approach that prioritizes clients' best interests, Vault provides bespoke advice and a diverse range of exclusive investment opportunities.

For further information about Vault and to join the waitlist, please visit https://www.vaultwealth.com.



About Vault:

