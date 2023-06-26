Zeus Group, the Irish-based global packaging solutions provider, has today announced the acquisition of Cima Paper S.p.A.

With annual revenues of €65 million, Cima Paper S.p.A. was established over 150 years ago in 1870 and has since solidified its position as one of Europe's leading a trusted convertors of paper and board for the packaging sector. This latest addition to Zeus Group will leverage Cima Paper's scale, expertise, and resources into existing and future supply chains, enhancing our current manufacturing capability, streamlining existing Italian operations and expanding Cima's geographical reach across Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Cima Paper to the Zeus Group family," said Keith Ockenden, CEO of Zeus Group. "With a long-standing tradition in the industry, Cima Paper aligns perfectly with Zeus Group's vertically integrated strategy, optimising supply chains and delivering enhanced value across our finished products, particularly within the Manufacturing, Food Retail packaging sectors."

Ockenden further emphasised the growing importance of sustainable solutions driven by legislation and the industry's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions: "Cima Paper operates under the FSC Chain of Custody certification, ensuring responsible and sustainable sourcing. Their unwavering commitment to quality, customer service, and family values are completely consistent with the culture of Zeus."

Cima Paper S.p.A.'s extensive product range, which includes a comprehensive range of papers for corrugated convertors, coreboard for tubes, cores, rings, and edge protectors which perfectly complements Zeus Group's existing offerings.

"Through this acquisition, we will harness our combined strengths and resources to deliver even greater value to our customers," added Ockenden. "By integrating Cima Paper into Zeus Group, we are strategically positioned to offer optimised solutions, drive innovation, and ensure continuity and reliability in the supply of raw materials for paper mills."

Giacomo and Giovanni Cima will continue to lead the operation and are "delighted to become part of the Zeus family".

Earlier this month, Zeus acquired Northern Ireland business, James Hamilton Group, which has an annual turnover of c.€18m.

