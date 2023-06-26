Hypefactors A/S: Unique AI solution for more precise print media processing in media intelligence to be launched

Copenhagen, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 7-2023

Inside Information





Hypefactors is pleased to announce that the planned advanced automated solution for processing printed news (from newspapers and magazines) will be launched as planned at 31 July 2023. The unique AI program enables Hypefactors to deliver a magnitude larger print coverage than any competitor within media intelligence, and to deliver a superior solution to large enterprises with cross-border media presence.

In October 2022, Hypefactors kicked off a 10-months AI development project named 'New Print PDF Processing Program'. The special AI effort was backed by the Innovation Fund Denmark with a grant of DKK 988,575 and was set to be finalized at the end of July 2023.



The AI development stages have been successfully completed and the AI program is confirmed to be launched as expected. It will benefit current and new clients. Hypefactors is exploring additional global business and partnership opportunities for this unique AI solution.



The AIs developed in New Print PDF Processing Program are uniquely superior for its multi-lingual and multi-modal qualities: It includes an encoder design also found in modern generative AIs like ChatGPT, and is combined with computer vision algorithms and an automated reasoning engine also found for development of safety-critical systems such as satellites. This rare mixture of technologies yields a unique technology asset whose roots stem from the project's leader, CTO Viet Yen Nguyen's extensive scientific background in systems design and applied AI.

----





About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to several facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Martin Michael Hansen, Chairman of the Board: + 45 20871845, e-mail: mmh@yu.agency





Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com