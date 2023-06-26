Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHA5 | ISIN: US83601L1026 | Ticker-Symbol: SH5
München
26.06.23
09:24 Uhr
16,600 Euro
+0,700
+4,40 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00017,20014:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2023 | 13:06
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sotera Health Company: Sotera Health Announces Jon Lyons as New Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CLEVELAND, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, announced that Jon Lyons has joined the Company, effective today, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Lyons recently served as Vice President, Corporate FP&A for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), a nearly $10 billion global building and construction materials leader. Prior to this role, Mr. Lyons was Vice President and Finance leader for Owens Corning's $3.7 billion Insulation business and the company's $2.7 billion Composites business. He was previously also the company's Treasurer. Mr. Lyons has also held several senior leadership roles in treasury, FP&A, investor relations and tax during his 8-year career at Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) after beginning his career in public accounting.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jon to the team," said Michael B. Petras, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sotera Health. "Jon has extensive expertise in leading multiple finance disciplines in complex and global businesses across healthcare and industrial sectors. His wide variety of leadership roles and his deep knowledge of corporate finance and capital markets will be an asset to our team."

Mr. Lyons holds an M.B.A. from The Ohio State University and a B.S. in Accounting from Kent State University.

"I am delighted to join Sotera Health, a company that plays such a critical role in the health care supply chain," said Lyons. "I look forward to working with the team to advance our mission of Safeguarding Global Health® and to drive value for our shareholders."

Mr. Lyons succeeds Michael Biehl, who has served as Interim CFO. Mr. Lyons will be a member of the Executive team, reporting directly to Chairman and CEO, Michael B. Petras, Jr.

ABOUT SOTERA HEALTH

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTMEDIA CONTACT
Jason PetersonKristin Gibbs
Vice President & Treasurer, Sotera HealthChief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
IR@soterahealth.comkgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company


Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.