Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at its Reliance Gold Project (the "Property"). Assay results are reported herein for three drill holes completed in the Imperial and Diplomat target areas. The Property is road accessible and located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Drilling has now been conducted at the Diplomat, Imperial and Eagle Zones with eight (8) holes completed for over 2,100 metres ("m") of the ongoing 15,000 m program which commenced in May.

Assay results summarized in Table 1 have been received from three (3) diamond drill holes shown on Figure 1 that tested the northwest extensions of the Royal Shear at the Imperial and Diplomat Zones. Highlights of the drilling results include:

DDH23-065 drilled at -50 degrees at the Imperial Zone returned 8.98 gpt gold over 9.3 m including 12.44 gpt gold over 6.0 m commencing at 212.75 m downhole depth (see core photo in Figure 2). This hole intersected Imperial Zone mineralization 55 m downdip from DDH21-009 which returned 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m and 65 m up-dip from DDH21-011 which returned 2.10 gpt gold over 24.9 m (see December 9, 2021 press release).

DDH23-061 and DDH23-062 were collared northwest of hole DDH23-065 to test the Diplomat Zone and the northwest strike extension of the Imperial Zone. DDH23-062 was drilled at -60 degrees and intersected the northwest strike extension of the Imperial Zone where it successfully returned 1.95 gpt gold over 12.2 m, including 12.85 gpt gold over 1.5 m commencing at 168.1 m down-hole and 189 m step out northwest from the drill intersection in DDH23-065. These two holes were also designed to test the postulated down-dip extension of the Diplomat Vein 175 m down-dip of hole RC21-024 which returned 16.39 gpt gold over 4.57 m (see May 27, 2021 press release). The Diplomat vein was not intersected in either of these holes.

DDH23-066, the deepest drill test to date by the Company, was designed to test for the down-dip plunge of Imperial Zone mineralization. This hole targeted a 60 m step-out to depth northwest from hole DDH21-011. The hole has intersected six (6) mineralized intervals with associated arsenopyrite between downhole depths of 306.5 m and 344.5 m . The individual mineralized intervals range from 0.5 m to 4.2 m in core length, for a composited mineralized core length of 12.3 m. Very strong sericite-iron carbonate alteration continues to the bottom of the hole at 409.1 m. Assay results are pending for the 131 samples sent to the laboratory.

Drilling has now been completed on two holes at the Eagle Zone and a third hole has commenced. Zones of intense silicification and local mineralization have been observed in core logging. Assay results are pending.

"The gold mineralizing system associated with the Royal Shear has now been traced for about 1,500 m with drill intersections, indicating the Imperial Zone portion remains open to expansion to the northwest and at depth," stated Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "The Eagle Zone drilling is increasing our understanding of the size potential of this part of the Royal Shear gold system."

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Endurance Gold Corporationwww.endurancegold.com

Toll Free: (877) 624 2237, info@endurancegold.com

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Table 1 - 2023 Drill Hole Results





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/171240_a8459bf3d43c08aa_002full.jpg





Figure 1 Reliance 2023 Imperial-Diplomat Zone Drill Plan



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/171240_a8459bf3d43c08aa_003full.jpg





Figure 2: Reliance Imperial Zone DDH23-065 Intersection



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/171240_a8459bf3d43c08aa_004full.jpg

