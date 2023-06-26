Indian state-owned hydropower producer NHPC and Grid Corp. of Odisha (GRIDCO) have agreed to develop 2 GW of pumped storage and 1 GW of solar energy projects.From pv magazine India NHPC Ltd., India's largest hydropower developer, has signed a deal with state-owned Grid Corp. of Odisha (GRIDCO) to develop pumped storage and renewable energy projects in the Indian state of Odisha. The power ministry release said that the deal includes self-identified pumped storage projects of at least 2 GW and renewable energy projects (ground-mounted or floating solar) of at least 1 GW in the state. NHPC's latest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...