Smart Eye Signs Breakthrough Deal for AIS Driver Monitoring System for Fleets with Linde

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) Smart Eye will deliver its complete hardware and software Driver Monitoring System (DMS) to Linde in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Linde is the world's largest industrial gas company and the leading industrial gas company in the Nordics.

Smart Eye, the leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology to the automotive industry, today announced it has signed a breakthrough contract for its AIS product - a complete hardware and software DMS for aftermarket installation in vehicle fleets.

This marks the first time Smart Eye's new AIS system will be delivered to a major heavy vehicle fleet for aftermarket implementation. Following a long and thorough evaluation and testing process, the customer, Linde, chose Smart Eye's AIS system to improve safety in the heavy vehicles used for its gas distribution. Linde is the world's largest industrial gas company and will initially be installing Smart Eye's AIS system in heavy vehicles used in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

AIS uses Smart Eye's proven DMS software which has already been implemented in more than 1,000,000 cars on the road. Combined with Smart Eye's automotive-qualified hardware, AIS is a flexible and scalable in-cabin safety system designed to reduce accidents. Built with AI-based algorithms, the system improves overall road safety by detecting early signs of driver drowsiness or distraction.

"This new contract is an important breakthrough for Smart Eye and is just one of several large fleet customers that we currently engage with," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "Linde is a company that refuses to compromise on safety and I'm proud that they have chosen AIS to prevent human injury, reduce financial losses and improve overall safety in their trucks. This is not just a significant breakthrough for Smart Eye but an important step towards reducing road accidents and saving lives."

"After years of hard work, I am very excited to have received our first major contract with a fleet customer," said Magnus Brunzell, VP of Applied AI Systems (AIS), Smart Eye. "We have put great effort into developing AIS, a very high-quality driver monitoring system that is ideal for aftermarket installation in heavy vehicles."

"Safety is a top priority at Linde and above all, we aim to make sure our drivers get home safe at the end of the day," says Elias Chowdhury, Transport Safety Manager Region Europe North at Linde. "Based on our thorough evaluation, including extensive field testing, Smart Eye was the best choice for us."

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye provides road-ready driver monitoring systems and next generation interior sensing solutions that improve road safety and the mobility experience. Built on two decades of automotive experience, Smart Eye's technology has been proven by 217 design wins from 19 of the world's leading car manufacturers, including BMW, Polestar and Geely. Smart Eye's driver monitoring software is already included in more than 1,000,000 cars on the road today. Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-06-26 13:45 CEST.

