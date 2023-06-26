GCL-SI has unveiled a new 320 W perovskite solar module.GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), the PV panel unit of GCL Group, unveiled a perovskite solar module at the SNEC trade show in Shanghai in May. The 320 W panel has a power conversion efficiency of 16.02%. "We are currently planning to raise the efficiency of the panel to over 18%," a company spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the module is currently being made on a pilot production line. The panel measures 2,005 mm x 1,005 mm x 35 mm and weighs 34.5 kg. It uses an encapsulant film based on polyolefin elastomer (POE) and 3.2 mm semi-tempered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...