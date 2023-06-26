Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Precise ParkLink, aimed at extending its innovative charging solutions to the parking solutions provider's network of over 1,000 clients. Managing over half a million stalls across Canada, Precise ParkLink is a vertically integrated, full-service parking solutions provider, supplying cutting-edge technology and services to clients in the healthcare, municipal, commercial, institutional, and private sectors.

As part of the partnership, both companies will engage in co-selling and co-marketing of Hypercharge's charging solutions to Precise ParkLink's customers. Additionally, leveraging Hypercharge's cloud service, Plug & Charge, the companies will develop an integration with the Parkedin parking app, creating a seamless experience for drivers.

"We are delighted to partner with Precise ParkLink, a respected leader in the parking and mobility space," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "This partnership will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across Canada, making charging more accessible and convenient, and we are confident that our comprehensive charging solutions, combined with Precise ParkLink's extensive parking network, will create a seamless and efficient experience for all."

"As a fully integrated parking and mobility provider, it was only natural for Precise ParkLink to partner with an organization that shares our values in providing turnkey EV solutions," said Luigi Lato, Chief Operating Officer of Precise ParkLink. "We look forward to embarking on this journey with Hypercharge to bring fast, convenient, and adaptable EV solutions to our clients and their customers."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

