Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
26.06.23
15:57 Uhr
5,562 Euro
+0,100
+1,83 %
26.06.2023 | 14:46
easyJet plc: New undrawn five-year sustainability linked term loan facility

DJ New undrawn five-year sustainability linked term loan facility 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
New undrawn five-year sustainability linked term loan facility 
26-Jun-2023 / 13:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 June 2023 
 
easyJet plc 
('easyJet') 
 
 
easyJet announces new undrawn five-year sustainability linked term loan facility, replacing an existing, partially 
drawn, term loan facility 
 
easyJet today announces the signing of a new undrawn five-year sustainability linked term loan facility ("new 
facility") of USD1.75 billion underwritten by a syndicate of banks and supported by a partial guarantee from UK Export 
Finance under their Export Development Guarantee scheme. The Export Development Guarantee scheme for commercial loans 
is available to qualifying UK companies and does not carry preferential rates or require state aid approval. 
 
The new term loan facility replaces easyJet's existing USD1.77 billion term loan facility. easyJet is capitalising on its 
sector-leading investment grade balance sheet to fully repay the existing UKEF drawn balance of USD950 million, which 
incurred interest at a floating rate. This facility has now been cancelled, resulting in no aircraft currently being 
encumbered within the Group. 
 
This new five-year sustainability linked facility will be undrawn initially. Upon any draw down, cash will be secured 
against aircraft. The new facility extends easyJet's debt maturity profile, whilst maintaining available liquidity and 
reduces the group net financing costs. 
 
A sustainability key performance indicator linked to a reduction in carbon emission intensity in line with our SBTi 
validated target is embedded in the financing cost - there is a margin adjustment mechanism (upward or downward) 
conditional to the achievement of specific milestones. 
 
Kenton Jarvis, easyJet CFO said: 
 
"This new facility extends easyJet's maturity profile, whilst maintaining our high liquidity position. The group's net 
financing costs will significantly reduce over the coming years with over one billion pounds of debt retired this 
financial year. 
"This facility strengthens our balance sheet, supports our investment grade credit ratings and further shows our 
commitment to our SBTi-aligned sustainability targets." 
 
For further details please contact easyJet plc: 
Institutional investors and analysts: 
Michael Barker   Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot   Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles    Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7985 873 313 
Olivia Peters   Teneo           +44 (0) 20 7353 4200 
Harry Cameron   Teneo           +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  253506 
EQS News ID:  1665745 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
