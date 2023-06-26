Germany-based Solar Kapital has used membranes at three of its PV plants in Greece. It claims that the payback time of the new solution is relatively short.From pv magazine Germany German renewables developer Solar Kapital recently tested a white membrane to improve bifacial solar module yield at three of its solar facilities in Greece. Solar Kapital reported that approximately 2,500 m2 of its membranes were used at its Lagkadas solar farm. The modules were installed on single-axis trackers with a fixed inclination of 25 degrees, positioned at an average height of 1.5 m above the ground. Measurements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...