Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Jun-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") 2023 Awards On 23 June 2023, Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) granted options over ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), in respect of the 2023 financial year ("2023 Options") to the PDMRs set out in the table below: PDMR LTIP Options awarded Martin Davies 471,383 Stuart Chapman 324,014 Ben Wilkinson 317,182

The 2023 Options awarded under the LTIP are subject to LTIP performance conditions which are disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 ("Annual Report"), published on 15 June 2023 (a copy of which is available at www.moltenventures.com).

Top-Up Awards

On 17 June 2022, the Company granted a number of options under the LTIP and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") (the "2022 Options"). The 2022 Options were announced to the market via RNS number 3758P (the "Original Notification").

It was subsequently noted that there had been an administrative error in calculating the number of Ordinary Shares comprised in each of the 2022 Options such that the participants had received fewer Ordinary Shares than they should have. As such a number of "top-up" awards have been granted ("Top-Up Awards") over a total of 157,511 Ordinary Shares, as set out in the table below.

The Top-Up Awards have been granted on the same basis as the original 2022 Options to which they relate, details of which were also included in the Original Notification.

LTIP No. of Ordinary Shares that should have been No. of Ordinary Shares that were 'Top-Up' awarded awarded Award Martin Davis 278,387 230,319 48,068 Stuart 191,355 158,314 33,041 Chapman Ben Wilkinson 187,320 154,976 32,344 DBP No. of Ordinary Shares that should have been No. of Ordinary Shares that were 'Top-Up' awarded awarded Award Martin Davis 108,111 89,444 18,667 Stuart 74,312 61,481 12,831 Chapman Ben Wilkinson 72,745 60,185 12,560

The notifications set out in the Annex below, were made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details of such transactions.

ANNEX

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Davis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of one pence per share Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 471,383 Aggregated information -- Aggregated volume d) n/a -- Price e) Date of the transaction 23 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Davis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of one pence per share Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 48,068 n/a 18,667 Aggregated information 66,735 -- Aggregated volume d) n/a -- Price e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of one pence per share Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 324,014 Aggregated information -- Aggregated volume d) n/a -- Price e) Date of the transaction 23 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of one pence per share Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 33,041 n/a 12,831 Aggregated information 45,872 -- Aggregated volume d) n/a -- Price e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of one pence per share Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 317,182 Aggregated information -- Aggregated volume d) n/a -- Price e) Date of the transaction 23 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of one pence per share Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 32,344 n/a 12,560 Aggregated information 44,904 -- Aggregated volume d) n/a -- Price e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF

Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Havish Patel Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Nick Donovan Charlotte Craigie Dearbhla Gallagher Powerscourt Public relations +44 (0)7970 246 725 / Elly Williamson +44 (0)7713 246 126 Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP480m to 31 March 2023. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 253505 EQS News ID: 1665747 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665747&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)