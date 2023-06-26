Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf "Krankenschein"!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
26.06.23
08:05 Uhr
2,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
26.06.2023 | 15:31
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-Jun-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") 
2023 Awards 
On 23 June 2023, Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) granted options over ordinary shares with a 
nominal value of 1p each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Company's 2021 
Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), in respect of the 2023 financial year ("2023 Options") to the PDMRs set out in the 
table below: 
 
PDMR 
        LTIP Options awarded 
 
Martin Davies 471,383 
Stuart Chapman 324,014 
Ben Wilkinson 317,182

The 2023 Options awarded under the LTIP are subject to LTIP performance conditions which are disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 ("Annual Report"), published on 15 June 2023 (a copy of which is available at www.moltenventures.com).

Top-Up Awards

On 17 June 2022, the Company granted a number of options under the LTIP and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") (the "2022 Options"). The 2022 Options were announced to the market via RNS number 3758P (the "Original Notification").

It was subsequently noted that there had been an administrative error in calculating the number of Ordinary Shares comprised in each of the 2022 Options such that the participants had received fewer Ordinary Shares than they should have. As such a number of "top-up" awards have been granted ("Top-Up Awards") over a total of 157,511 Ordinary Shares, as set out in the table below.

The Top-Up Awards have been granted on the same basis as the original 2022 Options to which they relate, details of which were also included in the Original Notification. 

LTIP     No. of Ordinary Shares that should have been    No. of Ordinary Shares that were    'Top-Up' 
       awarded                      awarded                 Award 
 
Martin Davis 278,387                      230,319                 48,068 
Stuart    191,355                      158,314                 33,041 
Chapman 
Ben Wilkinson 187,320                      154,976                 32,344 
 
 
 
DBP      No. of Ordinary Shares that should have been    No. of Ordinary Shares that were    'Top-Up' 
       awarded                      awarded                 Award 
 
Martin Davis 108,111                      89,444                 18,667 
Stuart    74,312                       61,481                 12,831 
Chapman 
Ben Wilkinson 72,745                       60,185                 12,560

The notifications set out in the Annex below, were made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details of such transactions.

ANNEX 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Martin Davis 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                    Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an 
                                   exercise price of one pence per share 
       Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Issue of options 
                                   Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   n/a           471,383 
       Aggregated information 
 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d)                                  n/a 
 
 
          -- Price 
e)      Date of the transaction                 23 June 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                XOFF 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Martin Davis 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                    Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an 
                                   exercise price of one pence per share 
       Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Issue of options 
                                   Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   n/a           48,068 
                                   n/a           18,667 
 
       Aggregated information                 66,735 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d) 
                                   n/a 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                 22 June 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                XOFF 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Stuart Chapman 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                    Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification / amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an 
                                   exercise price of one pence per share 
       Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Issue of options 
                                   Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   n/a           324,014 
       Aggregated information 
 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d)                                  n/a 
 
 
          -- Price 
e)      Date of the transaction                 23 June 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                XOFF 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Stuart Chapman 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                    Executive Director 
       Initial notification / amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2- 

transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an 
                                   exercise price of one pence per share 
       Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Issue of options 
                                   Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   n/a           33,041 
                                   n/a           12,831 
 
       Aggregated information                 45,872 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d) 
                                   n/a 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                 22 June 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                XOFF 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Ben Wilkinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                    Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an 
                                   exercise price of one pence per share 
       Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Issue of options 
                                   Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   n/a           317,182 
       Aggregated information 
 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d)                                  n/a 
 
 
          -- Price 
e)      Date of the transaction                 23 June 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                XOFF 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Ben Wilkinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                    Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an 
                                   exercise price of one pence per share 
       Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Issue of options 
                                   Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   n/a           32,344 
                                   n/a           12,560 
 
       Aggregated information                 44,904 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d) 
                                   n/a 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                 22 June 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                XOFF

Enquiries: 

Molten Ventures plc 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)     +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Havish Patel 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Nick Donovan 
Charlotte Craigie 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
Powerscourt 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 / 
Elly Williamson                +44 (0)7713 246 126 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP480m to 31 March 2023. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  253505 
EQS News ID:  1665747 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665747&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
