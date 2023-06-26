Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Offers Update on Virogentics, Inc ITV-1 African Project

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Company" or "ENZC"), a drug development biotech company, today provided an update regarding Virogentics, Inc.'s ("VIRO") ITV-1 African Project.

The final protocol for the administration of the ITV-1 immunotherapy treatment under the supervision of Neuro Pharma Ltd - Rwanda, to be dispensed to volunteers under a fast-track protocol at HEAL Africa Hospitals, GOMA, PRC and Panzi Hospital, Bukavu, DRC, has been completed and delivered to the DRC Ministry of Health Department of HIV and Aids for final approval. The vials with the necessary informational inserts are awaiting the approval of the final protocol report for distribution. The impact of the treatment on the HIV/AIDS virus present in the volunteers will be reported after the 17-week cycle is complete. The next step for VIRO is to acquire and fund the insurance premiums for the volunteers. VIRO expects ITV-1 to be dispensed under the trial in late July / early August 2023.

VIRO has also recently submitted an application with GNC for IPF Immune to be sold on-line. VIRO continues to sell out of the inventory shipped to Amazon and WalMart. VIRO expects to be able to increase production in the near future to meet the growing market demand for this FDA registered nutraceutical.

Harry Zhabiov, CSO of VIRO stated, " As we count down the days to the initial injections in victims of HIV/Aids in African patients we feel confident that all the hard work and support we have received over the 15 year journey will soon be rewarded".

Enzolytics, Inc. Overview

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company has proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases which is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for treating the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2), HIV-1 and the Feline Leukemia virus. The Company has also identified conserved epitopes on and has plans to produce mAbs targeting many other viruses, including HIV-2, Influenza A and B, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Small-Pox, Ebola Virus, Tetanus, Diphtheria, HTLV-1/2, Rabies, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Anthrax, Mason-Pfizer monkey virus (MPMV) and Visna virus (VISNA). The Company has also analyzed epitopes of animal viruses and plans to produce mAbs for treating these animal viruses.

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.

1101 Raintree Circle

Allen, Texas 75013

www.enzolytics.com

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763689/Enzolytics-Offers-Update-on-Virogentics-Inc-ITV-1-African-Project