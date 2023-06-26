Spexis AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Allschwil, Switzerland, June 26, 2023 Spexis Annual General Meeting 2023 Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a significant majority. The represented percent of the company's shares was 32.6%. The members of the Board of Directors, Jeffrey Wager, Kuno Sommer, Bernard Bollag, Daniel Hartmann, Robert Clarke, and Dennis Ausiello, were re-elected for a further year in office. In addition, shareholders confirmed Jeffrey Wager as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders voted in favor of electing Deloitte A.G. as auditors. The agenda items on compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the executive management were also approved. Furthermore, the increases to the Company's authorized and conditional share capital were approved. The management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the annual financial statements for 2022 were also approved. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of Spexis' shareholders for their trust and support at today's AGM," said Jeffrey Wager, Chairman of the Board of Directors. For further information please contact: For Investors:



Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@spexisbio.com For Media:



Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 92 56

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch



About Spexis Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com . Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

