SEG Solar (SEG), a Texas-based module manufacturer, will lease land in Indonesia for 5 GW of solar cell and 3 GW of PV module capacity.SEG Solar has signed an 80-year lease with Indonesian industrial real estate development agency, Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (KITB), for a 41-hectare site in Batang, central Indonesia. The US company said it intends to invest $500 million to develop the land for a 5 GW of cell and 3 GW of module capacity. It will make the investment through SEG ATW Solar Manufaktur Indonesia, its joint venture with ATW Investasi Selaras, an Indonesian renewable energy developer. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...