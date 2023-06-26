SEG Solar (SEG), a Texas-based module manufacturer, will lease land in Indonesia for 5 GW of solar cell and 3 GW of PV module capacity.SEG Solar has signed an 80-year lease with Indonesian industrial real estate development agency, Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (KITB), for a 41-hectare site in Batang, central Indonesia. The US company said it intends to invest $500 million to develop the land for a 5 GW of cell and 3 GW of module capacity. It will make the investment through SEG ATW Solar Manufaktur Indonesia, its joint venture with ATW Investasi Selaras, an Indonesian renewable energy developer. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...