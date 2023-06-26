Anzeige
Miricor's Revenue Increased by 27.3% in FY2023, with Significant Increase in Revenue and Footfall of CosMax+ and VITAE

EQS Newswire / 26/06/2023 / 23:53 UTC+8 
(26 June 2023 - Hong Kong) Miricor (stock code: 1827) announced its consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 
2023. Despite the impact of the fluctuating COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's revenue increased by 27.4% year-on-year to 
HKUSD463.1 million. The Group's medical aesthetic centres were closed for 20 days as a result of the government's 
pandemic containment measures. Yet, the treatment centres and skincare retail outlets recorded notable growth in 
footfall and revenue, showing the Group's business resilience and leading market position with its services and 
products being well-recognised by the market. 
 
During the Year under review, Hong Kong's economic environment remained challenging. However, Miricor did not pause its 
step while constantly reviewing and adjusting its business operation. In fiscal year 2023, it achieved a record high in 
revenue and maintained strong cash flow. Its core brand, CosMax+, has maintained a leading position in the premium 
medical aesthetic industry. With an expansion in its stores and product lines, the brand's business performance has 
been increasing steadily. Within three years of establishment, VITAE has successfully become the light medical 
aesthetic brands in the heart of the middle-and-high income women. Its customer base has also continued to grow. In 
face of the massive female consumer market in the mainland China, Miricor has strategically partnered with Sephora, an 
international renowned beauty product retail group, to stage its signature product, XOVE, across the mainland China 
market. XOVE is currently selling at over 150 Sephora stores and is expected to cover the entire Sephora distribution 
channel in 2023. Riding on the market recovery, Miricor is well-prepared to further explore the medical aesthetic 
market in Hong Kong and penetrate into more cities in mainland China. With the strong growth momentum of its major 
business segments, the Group is expected to gain economies of scale, increase revenue and profit contribution, and 
create values for both customers and shareholders. 
 
XOVE is a premium skincare product line developed by a team of Swiss skincare experts. As of 31 March 2023, the Group 
had 10 retail stores in first-tier shopping malls in Hong Kong and promoted and sold its products online through 
various platforms in Mainland China and Hong Kong. XOVE officially landed Sephora in mainland China in January 2023. 
With more than 350 stores across Mainland China, Sephora has provided an excellent platform for the Group and XOVE to 
raise brand awareness. The first three month of product launch at Sephora was encouraging as XOVE ranked among 
Sephora's best-selling beauty brands in Mainland China, marking a significant step forward for the brand and the 
Group's growth in the country. 
 
In addition to XOVE, Miricor operates three CosMax+ medical aesthetic centres and three VITAE treatment centres. 
CosMax+ situate in prime and strategic locations in Hong Kong, enabling it to attract and build a diverse customer 
base. All devices and treatments have been clinically evaluated by doctors before adoption to ensure the provision of 
safe and high-quality customised treatment services. In April 2022, CosMax+ expanded its Central branch and relocated 
the store to New World Tower. The brand also introduced new medical aesthetic equipment and products, including Sofwave 
TM, to provide more diversified treatment services. Adhering to the service philosophy of "maintaining an optimal 
balance between beauty and health, so that customers have beauty that emanates from within", VITAE recorded a steady 
increase of customer base during its three years of operation. Observing the growing market demand for facial 
contouring treatments, the brand upgraded its FaceGymTM treatment in November 2022. Thanks to the Group's continuous 
efforts, it recorded an increase in the number of customers, footfall and revenue of the two medical beauty brands, 
demonstrating its business resilience. 
 
Looking ahead, Miricor will further capture more market share by enhancing brand awareness and acquiring new customers. 
The Group plans to launch brand new XOVE product series to attract potential customers. It will continue to optimize 
the interface and operation process of the official website to improve user experience and further deepen its 
omni-channel advantage. In addition, the Group is considering further expansion of the business area of CosMax+ to 
provide a spacious and comfortable area for customers, making it more appealing to customers. With the government's 
economic stimulus measures, consumer confidence has continued to improve, and the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong 
has gradually increased. The Group is optimistic about the local market and future economic recovery. Leveraging its 
good reputation and loyal customer base, the Group is confident to maintain its leading position in the market, further 
increase business growth, creating returns for customers, shareholders and long-term values of stakeholders. 
 
About Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited 
Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited is a premium medical aesthetic services and products provider in Hong Kong and has 
three medical aesthetic centres operating in prime locations in Causeway Bay, Central and Tsim Sha Tsui under its 
brand, CosMax+. It offers a broad range of non-surgical medical aesthetic services and skin care products to clients 
with an aim to improve their skin conditions as well as to enhance their physical appearance. Launched in 2020, the 
Group operates three treatment centres under its brand, VITAE. The brand emphasises the need to maintain an optimal 
balance between beauty and health, so that customers have beauty that emanates from within. XOVE is a premium skincare 
product line developed by a team of Swiss skincare experts. In addition to meeting the daily skin care needs of 
customers, it can also be used with the treatment services provided by the group to achieve better results. As of 31 
March 2023, the Group had 10 retail stores in first-tier shopping malls in Hong Kong selling XOVE. In January 2023, 
XOVE officially launched at Sephora, an internationally renowned beauty product retail group, in Mainland China. 
 
For more information, please visit Company website: www.miricor.com 
26/06/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665903&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

