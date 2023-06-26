Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf "Krankenschein"!
Dow Jones News
26.06.2023 | 18:28
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arkham Partners With Tron, Launches Support for Tron Blockchain

DJ Arkham Partners With Tron, Launches Support for Tron Blockchain 

Chainwire 
Arkham Partners With Tron, Launches Support for Tron Blockchain 
26-Jun-2023 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Tron 
Geneva, Switzerland / June 23rd, 2023 / - TRON DAO is pleased to announce that Arkham, the leading blockchain 
intelligence platform, has launched support for the TRON blockchain. 
Arkham deanonymize blockchains by showing users the people and companies behind cryptocurrency transactions. Arkham's 
support for the TRON blockchain will enable traders and researchers to track the entities on TRON using Arkham's 
AI-powered analytics engine. 
TRON is the world's leading blockchain by number of daily active addresses. It averages over 2 million daily this 
month, which surpasses both Ethereum and Bitcoin. It is the 2nd largest blockchain by total value locked. The 
TRON-Arkham partnership thus represents a major step forward in Arkham's coverage of global blockchain activity. 
"This partnership aligns perfectly with our values, offering our millions of users the ability to dive deeper into the 
blockchain than ever before," says a spokesperson of TRON DAO. "Arkham's cutting-edge analytics engine will bring a new 
level of understanding to the TRON blockchain, allowing traders and researchers to map out the entities within our 
network. Together with Arkham, we aim to revolutionize the way people view and interact with the blockchain." 
Miguel Morel, Founder and CEO of Arkham, also added, "We're delighted to have TRON as a partner, as we launch support 
for their blockchain on Arkham. They've achieved a significance which few other blockchains have, particularly in the 
Asian market, where Arkham is deeply committed to growing our presence." 
About TRON DAO 
TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain 
technology and dApps. 
Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since 
MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized 
Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent 
years. As of June 2023, it has over 168.8 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 5.97 billion total 
transactions, and over USD12.49 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. 
In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking 
USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a 
community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the 
Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to 
develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), 
a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, 
NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in 
the country. 
TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum 
Media Contact 
Hayward Wong 
press@tron.network 
About Arkham 
Arkham is deanonymizing the blockchain. With backing from the founders of Palantir and OpenAI, Arkham is building a 
crypto intelligence platform that shows users the people and companies behind blockchain activity and addresses, along 
with advanced data and analytics about their behavior. To deanonymize blockchain users and match them to identities, 
Arkham uses Ultra, a proprietary AI-powered address matching engine. For more information, visit 
 https://arkhamintelligence.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1665935 26-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7de9beb99553f74ad070612cf5635920

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
