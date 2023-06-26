Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
26.06.2023 | 18:30
BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31stMay 2023 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund NameSedolNAV per shareMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date
BH Macro LtdB1NPGV1$4.09-1.54%-5.51%31st May 2023
BH Macro LtdB1NP514394p-1.61%-5.85%31st May 2023

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:
bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 26thJune 2023


