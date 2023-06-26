Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Tradegate
23.06.23
14:43 Uhr
3,335 Euro
-0,080
-2,34 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3383,48718:57
3,3203,39018:15
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2023 | 18:38
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to present at the 49th Annual Power Sources Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:ELVA)(OTCQB:EFLVD), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, will be presenting at the 49th Annual Power Sources Conference.

Electrovaya, Inc., Monday, June 26, 2023, Press release picture


Date: June 27-29, 2023

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center; Fort Washington, MD

Event Details: The Power Sources Conference brings together members of the academic, government, industry, and military sectors to discuss energy and power technology developments, research findings, and use cases. Electrovaya is a Gold Sponsor for the event and will exhibit at Booth #504. Dr. Trevor Grant will deliver a presentation titled, "Advances on High Safety and Longevity Lithium-ion Batteries," during Session 1: Battery Safety / Quality / Testing on Tuesday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Ballroom #1.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:ELVA) (OTCQB:EFLVD) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763611/Electrovaya-to-present-at-the-49th-Annual-Power-Sources-Conference

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.