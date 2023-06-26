Anzeige
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited100.48 GG00B90J5Z9523rd June 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 23rd June 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 26th June 2023


