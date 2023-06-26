Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Bill Dial is bringing nearly 20 years of human resources experience in higher education to his new role as Vice President for Human Resources at College of DuPage.

"I look forward to being part of a well-respected institution with a rich history that is truly forward-thinking and innovative," he said. "I will be working with a team of great HR professionals and leveraging their strengths to build a people infrastructure of engaged and high-performing employees, who are empowered to help our students succeed."

As Vice President for Human Resources, Dial will lead the strategy and implementation of a multi-layered division that focuses on key initiatives such as employee learning, professional/organizational development, recruitment, benefits and employee relations. Reporting directly to the president, he also will work closely with the College's General Counsel's office on the negotiation and administration of collective bargaining agreements.

College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo is impressed with Dial's background and the knowledge he will bring to his new role.

"Bill's extensive experience in higher education fits well with the mission and values of College of DuPage," he said. "This will help him work in collaboration with employees across campus to create an atmosphere that promotes student success."

Dial holds a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from the University of Arkansas and was working as a teacher and coach when he consulted a career coach to determine his future steps.

"I really enjoyed the human side of learning and development, and she asked if I had ever thought about human resources," he said. "I looked into all that it entailed-employee relations, benefits, labor relations-and realized its potential."

He became a medical management consultant for Kendall & Davis, a health care recruitment company, and immediately knew that he was pursuing a career in the right field. That connection to human resources grew when he began working in higher education, first at the University of Arkansas and then finding his niche at community colleges.

Dial's previous positions include Executive Director of Human Resources, Title IX Administrator, ADA Coordinator and EEO Compliance Officer at Red Rocks Community College in Colorado; Executive Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development, Title IX Administrator, ADA Coordinator and EEO Compliance Officer at Dallas College Richland Campus; and Chief Human Resources Officer at Metropolitan Community College, a multi-campus system in Kansas City.

Most recently, he was the Chief Human Resources Officer at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, the largest community college in the state of Nevada. In his role, Dial oversaw the Office of Institutional Equity, Center for Professional Development and Human Resources; transitioned the institution to a multi-campus organizational structure; and led employees through the pandemic using a holistic, people-centered approach.

In addition, Dial currently serves as senior faculty in the Graduate School of Business Program for the University of Phoenix, where he has taught human resources and business in both the MBA and undergraduate programs for almost two decades.

In addition to his bachelor's degree, Dial holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Lindenwood University and a Ph.D. in Organizational Management from Capella University. He earned his PHR (Professional in Human Resources) certification through the Human Resources Certification Institute and his SHRM-CP (Society for Human Resource Management-Certified Professional) certification, and he is a certified Title IX administrator and investigator.

Dial is looking forward to bringing his years of experience to COD.

"You cannot underestimate the importance of an empathetic, innovative and strategic HR division and how good that is to an organization," he said. "I'm invested in the success of every employee, because if they aren't successful, then the organization isn't successful and we fail our students. College of DuPage is the next step on my journey and I am excited to be there."

