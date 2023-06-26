Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (TSXV: CHY) (the "Company") announces that, due to current market conditions, it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share unit for a total of $1.35 million that was previously announced on April 17, 2023.

