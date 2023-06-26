Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Unveils Next Generation Network Inventory Platform

Amdocs brings an AI-powered, cloud-native network inventory approach that offers a single source of truth to support automation and faster time to market for the launch of new digital services

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the evolution of the industry-leading Amdocs Network Inventory, an advanced cloud-agnostic network inventory solution designed to drive network and service automation, utilizing AI/machine learning-driven automated actions to deliver and maintain service intent.

The communications industry is undergoing a significant transformation in the way networks are built and operated, and service providers face unprecedented complexity with the introduction of 5G and cloud network services. For example, network operations teams today need to meet the new challenge of deploying and operating cloud-native, disaggregated, and virtualized networks across the edge and core while interoperating in a hybrid manner with existing networks.

Amdocs Network Inventory is a proven and reliable inventory solution that already supports more than 50 networks around the globe, automating the entire B2B and B2C service lifecycle across multiple networks and vendors. With the launch of the next generation platform, the capabilities are expanded and enhanced to enable seamless end-to-end visibility and control through a centralized, intelligence-infused approach. By removing blind spots, the solution simplifies and de-risks a service provider's transformation journey, ensuring smooth transitions to hybrid network architectures. Amdocs Network inventory can be used as an upgrade path for service providers currently using Amdocs network solutions, or as a new solution.

Notably, a leading European tier-1 CSP, which caters to over 40 million users, undertook a comprehensive modernization effort that involved upgrading their existing inventory approach and migrating their 20-year-old legacy system. This complex undertaking required intricate data and process transformations, as well as integrations. The deployment of the next-generation Amdocs Network Inventory simplified the overall operations support system (OSS) landscape.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, said: "We are proud to help our customers future-proof their networks, while de-risking their transformation journeys. With comprehensive end-to-end network visibility - and our proven experience, scale and performance - our next generation platform enables service providers to intelligently automate their operations, thereby unlocking the full revenue potential of launching innovative services, while meeting cost leadership objectives."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 22, 2023.

