DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Antibody-drug Conjugates Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 180+ Companies Working in the Domain

The antibody-drug conjugates pipeline and clinical trial analysis report deliver important insights into ongoing research, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Antibody-drug Conjugates Competitive Landscape - 2023 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline antibody-drug conjugates in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, company assessment, comparative assessment, and future growth potential of the antibody-drug conjugates competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the Antibody-drug Conjugates Competitive Landscape Report

Over 180+ antibody-drug conjugates companies are evaluating 300+ antibody-drug conjugates drugs in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the antibody-drug conjugates market would significantly increase market revenue.

Key antibody-drug conjugates companies such as NBE-Therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Inc., Seagen Inc., ADC Therapeutics, Mythic Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, Merck KGaA, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Peak Bio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Asana BioSciences, Tanabe Research Laboratories USA, OBI Pharma, Sanofi, Navrogen, Inc., and others are evaluating new antibody-drug conjugates drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising antibody-drug conjugates pipeline drugs such as Zynlonta, Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, NBE-002, IMGN151, Camidanlumab tesirine, ADCT-602, ADCT-901, ADCT-701, ADCT-212, ADCT-601, IMGN-632, IMGC 936, IMGN-151, MYTX-011, M1231, STI-6129, Torpedo, BCMA ADC, REGN5093-M114, ASN004, TR 1801 ADC, OBI 999, R 992, NAV-001, and others are under different phases of antibody-drug conjugates clinical trials.

In April 2023, Mythic Therapeutics, announced preclinical data highlighting the potential of MYTX-011, its investigational cMET-targeting ADC, for treating a broader range of cMET+ cancers than other cMET-targeting ADCs in development. These data were presented as a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. MYTX-011 demonstrated higher internalization in cMET+ tumor cells and broader, more potent efficacy, including a greater than 3-fold increase in efficacy in mouse models of NSCLC, as compared to other cMET-targeting ADCs.

In April 2023, Araris Biotech AG, announced the company delivered two poster presentations at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The presentations highlighted late-breaking preclinical data on anti-Nectin-4 and anti-HER2 ADCs generated using the company's proprietary linker technology. Both ADCs demonstrated improved anti-tumor activity compared to respective FDA-approved ADCs in head-to-head in-vivo studies.

In March 2022, Sanofi and Seagen Inc. announced an exclusive collaboration agreement to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets. The collaboration will utilize Sanofi's proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology and Seagen's proprietary ADC technology. ADCs are antibodies engineered to deliver potent anti-cancer drugs to tumor cells expressing a specific protein and Sanofi currently has one ADC in development.

In December 2022, Merck and Kelun-Biotech, announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement to develop seven investigational preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer. Under the agreement, Kelun-Biotech has granted Merck exclusive global licenses to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize multiple investigational preclinical ADC therapies and exclusive options to obtain additional licenses for ADC candidates. Kelun-Biotech retains the right to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize certain licensed and option ADCs for mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

In December 2022, Biosion USA, Inc. announced an exploratory research collaboration to create antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer with ImmunoGen, Inc., a leader in developing next-generation ADCs. In the joint research effort, Biosion leveraged its proprietary SynTracer® high-throughput (HT) endocytosis platform to generate highly selective antibodies to targets allocated by each company and ImmunoGen will provide their proprietary linker-payload technology to create novel ADCs.

Antibody-drug Conjugates Overview

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are one of the most rapidly increasing anticancer treatments. This method uses a mAb attached to a lethal payload via a chemical linker that is directed towards a target antigen expressed on the cancer cell surface, limiting systemic exposure and thereby toxicity. ADCs are complicated compounds that necessitate close attention to various components. The choice of an acceptable target, a mAb, cytotoxic payload, and the manner in which the antibody is coupled to the payload are all important factors of ADC safety and efficacy. Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is a newly emerging family of highly effective pharmacological medications that combine chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The most commonly targeted antigens in ADCs are ERBB2, CD19, CD33, CD22, and MSLN (mesothelin). Furthermore, over 50 distinct recognized antigens have been employed as targets in ADC. Previous research has shown that several tumor antigens are also expressed at low levels in normal cells. The concept of ADCs is to deliver a highly effective payload to its target utilizing the best carrier possible. ADCs are administered intravenously into the circulation to avoid mAb breakdown by stomach acid and proteolytic enzymes. Ideally, the target antigens must be expressed only on tumor cells and not on normal cells in order for the mAb component of ADCs to detect and bind to them.

Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Zynlonta: ADC Therapeutics

Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine) is a pharmacological combination of a CD19-directed antibody. Zynlonta is internalized by the cell after binding to a CD19-expressing cell, where enzymes release a pyrrolobenzodiazepine payload. The powerful payload binds to the minor groove of DNA with minimal distortion, making it less detectable in DNA repair processes. This eventually leads to cell cycle arrest and cancer cell death. Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including DLBCL not otherwise specified, DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma, and high-grade B-cell lymphoma.

Ladiratuzumab Vedotin: Seagen Inc.

Ladiratuzumab vedotin is an investigational ADC that targets LIV-1. Most metastatic breast tumors express LIV-1, which has also been found in lung, head & neck, esophageal, and gastric malignancies. Ladiratuzumab vedotin is made up of a LIV-1-targeted monoclonal antibody connected to a strong microtubule-disrupting drug, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), by a protease-cleavable linker. This unique ADC is intended to bind to LIV-1 on cancer cells and, following internalization, release the cell-killing chemical into target cells. Ladiratuzumab vedotin may also exert anticancer action via other pathways, such as the generation of an immunological response by immunogenic cell death. The drug is currently in Phase II clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

A snapshot of the Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Antibody-drug Conjugates Drugs Company Phase Indication Zynlonta ADC Therapeutics Preregistration B-cell lymphoma Ladiratuzumab Vedotin Seagen Inc. Phase II Adenocarcinoma; Breast cancer; Head and neck cancer; Malignant melanoma; Non-small cell lung cancer; Esophageal cancer; Prostate cancer; Small cell lung cancer NBE-002 NBE-Therapeutics Phase I/II Solid tumors; Triple negative breast cancer Epratuzumab-cys-tesirine ADC therapeutics Phase I/II Precursor B-cell lymphoblastic leukaemia-lymphoma IMGC 936 ImmunoGen/MacroGenics Phase I/II Colorectal cancer; Gastric cancer; Non-small cell lung cancer; Pancreatic cancer; Solid tumors; Triple-negative breast cancer STI-6129 Sorrento Therapeutics Phase I/II Multiple myeloma OBI 999 Odeon Therapeutics Phase I/II Solid tumors IMGN151 ImmunoGen, Inc. Phase I Endometrial cancer; Fallopian tube cancer; Ovarian cancer; Peritoneal cancer MYTX-011 Mythic Therapeutics Phase I Non-small cell lung cancer M1231 EMD Serono Phase I Non-small cell lung cancer; Esophageal cancer; Solid tumors; Squamous cell cancer ASN 004 Asana BioSciences Phase I Solid tumors Anti TROP2 antibody drug conjugate Peak Bio Preclinical Cancer

Scope of the Antibody-drug Conjugates Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

Key Antibody-drug Conjugates Companies : NBE-Therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Inc., Seagen Inc., ADC Therapeutics, Mythic Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, Merck KGaA, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Peak Bio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Asana BioSciences, Tanabe Research Laboratories USA, OBI Pharma, Sanofi, Navrogen, Inc., and others

Key Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline Drugs : Zynlonta, Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, NBE-002, IMGN151, Camidanlumab tesirine, ADCT-602, ADCT-901, ADCT-701, ADCT-212, ADCT-601, IMGN-632, IMGC 936, IMGN-151, MYTX-011, M1231, STI-6129, Torpedo, BCMA ADC, REGN5093-M114, ASN004, TR 1801 ADC, OBI 999, R 992, NAV-001, and others

: Zynlonta, Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, NBE-002, IMGN151, Camidanlumab tesirine, ADCT-602, ADCT-901, ADCT-701, ADCT-212, ADCT-601, IMGN-632, IMGC 936, IMGN-151, MYTX-011, M1231, STI-6129, Torpedo, BCMA ADC, REGN5093-M114, ASN004, TR 1801 ADC, OBI 999, R 992, NAV-001, and others Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive drugs assessment, Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

1. Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline: Overview 4. Antibody-drug Conjugates Marketed Drugs 4.1. MYLOTARG: Pfizer 5. Antibody-drug Conjugates Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Zynlonta: ADC Therapeutics 8. Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. Ladiratuzumab Vedotin: Seagen Inc. 9. Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. IMGN151: ImmunoGen, Inc. 10. Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Antibody-drug Conjugates Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Unmet Needs 14. Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Appendix

