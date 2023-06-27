On May 13, 2023, KD College Prep released a new digital practice test platform that prepares students for the changes coming to the PSAT/NMSQT(R) and SAT(R) tests in fall of 2023 and early 2024.

Coppell, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - On May 13, 2023, KD College Prep released a new digital practice test platform that prepares students for the changes coming to the PSAT/NMSQT® and SAT® tests in fall of 2023 and early 2024.

The new digital practice test platform is part of a company-wide effort to prepare KD students for the new digital PSAT and SAT tests, a shift which the College Board first announced in January 2022. Students in the U.S. will encounter the first national digital PSAT test in October 2023.

KD's in-house curriculum writers and test prep instructors collaborated with the development and design teams to produce new test content. This involved months of researching the new question types found on the national tests and writing original content that mirrored the type of questions that students will encounter on their test dates.

The new set of core curriculum also includes a revised final lesson in which instructors go over specific guidance for how students can improve their scores during this unique transitional period when some students will need to prepare for both the paper and digital versions of the national tests.

While the curriculum team worked on new test content, the development team went to work on the new testing platform. The scope of this project involved not only the development of the platform itself but score report changes, an enhanced test review experience, beta-testing, and more. After many rounds of edits and functionality checks, the first digital practice test was ready for release.

"For years, KD has produced practice tests that accurately replicate the type of content found on the national tests, and these new digital practice tests are no different. We believe that our new digital testing platform will help KD students better prepare for the test changes they will encounter this fall, which will greatly increase their chances of reaching their score goals," said George Steininger, president of KD College Prep.

Currently, the tests are only available to students who are enrolled in an in-person or live-online classroom-based program at KD College Prep. The first set of digital practice tests will prepare students for the October PSAT test. Practice tests designed to prepare students for the SAT test will become available in the fall of 2023.

PSAT/NMSQT® is a registered trademark of the College Board and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. SAT® is a registered trademark of the College Board. Neither were involved in the production of, and do not endorse, KD College Prep.

Contact Info:

Name: Jenny Moore

Email: j.moore@kdcollegeprep.com

Organization: KD College Prep

Address: 621 Texas 121 Suite 450, Coppell, TX 75019, United States

Website: https://kdcollegeprep.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171433