Columbia University researchers have identified 59 new renewable energy siting restrictions across 35 US states, taking the total to 228. They noted that nine state-level restrictions are severe enough to block projects.From pv magazine USA Columbia Law School of New York has released its third annual round up of anti-renewable energy legislation filed across the U.S. The report, Opposition to Renewable Energy in the United States - May 2023 Edition, aims to document local and state restrictions on, and opposition to, the siting of renewable energy projects from 1995 to May 2023. The authors contend ...

