Admission to trading of Grab2Go AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-27 08:00 CEST -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on May 4th, 2023, Grab2Go AS additionally issued 282,991 shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of today, June 27th, 2023. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Grab2Go AS will be admitted to trading as of today, June 27th, 2023. Thus, altogether 8,125,272 shares of Grab2Go AS (ISIN: EE3100107194) will be traded under the trading code GRB2G as of June 27th, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.