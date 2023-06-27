The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.06.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.06.2023Aktien1 US58844R8842 Merchants Bancorp Inc. DEP PFD D2 AU0000159840 Kuniko Ltd.3 AU0000273088 NGX Ltd. V9S4 FR001400IRI9 Carbios S.A. BZR5 CA05478A2083 Azarga Metals Corp.Anleihen/ETF/ETC1 ES0200002097 Adif - Alta Velocidad2 NO0012487596 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG3 CA135087Q723 Canada, Government of...4 USL20041AF38 Cosan Luxemburg S.A.5 IE0000VX9GN7 BNP Paribas Easy S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF6 IE0004J37T45 BNP Paribas Easy S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF7 DE000A3G3ZD0 DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP