The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.06.2023
Aktien
1 US58844R8842 Merchants Bancorp Inc. DEP PFD D
2 AU0000159840 Kuniko Ltd.
3 AU0000273088 NGX Ltd. V9S
4 FR001400IRI9 Carbios S.A. BZR
5 CA05478A2083 Azarga Metals Corp.
Anleihen/ETF/ETC
1 ES0200002097 Adif - Alta Velocidad
2 NO0012487596 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG
3 CA135087Q723 Canada, Government of...
4 USL20041AF38 Cosan Luxemburg S.A.
5 IE0000VX9GN7 BNP Paribas Easy S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF
6 IE0004J37T45 BNP Paribas Easy S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF
7 DE000A3G3ZD0 DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP
