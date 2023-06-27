A new study proposes blockchain-based solar passports to address the PV waste management challenge in India. It says such a framework would enable transparent tracking and verification of PV panels throughout their life cycle.From pv magazine India Researchers from City University of Hong Kong have proposed blockchain-based solar passports as an effective solution to monetize solar PV plant assets in India. It says that such material passports could fill in the data gap during the entire life cycle of PV modules. The framework would allow verification of the origin, quality, and quantity of materials ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...