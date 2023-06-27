Take full advantage of the summer sales to enjoy exclusive discounts on a carefully selected range of high-quality home appliances. Cdiscount, a renowned online retailer, presents unprecedented offers on the flagship products from the prestigious brand Tineco. From June 28th to July 4th, 2023, seize the opportunity to equip yourself with peace of mind and enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 32%. Don't miss this unique occasion to make significant savings while ensuring the impeccable quality of Tineco products.

The Floor One S5 COMBO

The Complete Solution for Aspiration and Cleaning Needs!Boasting a cutting-edge 3-in-1 design, the FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO is the ideal choice for effectively cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors. Beyond floor washing capabilities, it seamlessly transforms into a full-sized vacuum and lightweight handheld vacuum with a range of accessories.

Recommended retail price: €459 Promotional price: €349 (-24%) Link HERE

FLOOR ONE S3

The Ultimate Cleaner for Conquering Liquid Messes, Tough Stains, and Pet Hair on All Indoor Floors. With its lightweight and cordless design, this vacuum/cleaner effortlessly tackles any mess. The intelligent iLoop sensor from Tineco automatically adjusts the Floor One S3's water flow, cleaning power, and suction to effectively clean all types of floor surfaces. Additionally, it boasts the highest suction power in its category for unparalleled effectiveness!

Recommended retail price: €409 Promotional price: €269 (-32%) Link HERE

PURE ONE S15 Essentials

The Cordless Stick Vacuum that Delivers Unmatched Performance and Efficiency. Recharging on a convenient floor-standing base, the Pure One S15 Essentials features Tineco's intelligent iLoop sensor, automatically adjusting suction power based on the floor type, enhancing both battery life and effectiveness. With its powerful air and dust separation capabilities, the Pure One S15 Essentials prevents clogging of the pre-filter and ensures optimal performance without any loss of suction.

Recommended retail price: €399 Promotional price: €299.99 (-25%) Link HERE

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://us.tineco.com/.

