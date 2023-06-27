Since integration with NHS Lothian, in eye cases alone Infix has helped enable service change within the health board, completing an additional 570 operations, equivalent to savings of approximately £2 million

Infix develops cloud-based software that improves efficiency of surgical operating theatres, and a virtual portal to optimise patient pathway

Infix also announces partnership with InterSystems

Scottish HealthTech startup Infix Support has secured two additional contracts with Scottish health boards, with NHS Highland and NHS Forth Valley joining NHS Lothian in implementing Infix's cloud-based software that improves operating theatre efficiency.

Since integration with NHS Lothian's existing systems earlier this year, in eye cases alone Infix has helped enable service change within the health board, completing an additional 570 operations, equivalent to savings of approximately £2 million while significantly reducing waiting lists.

Infix, founded by consultant anaesthetist Dr Matthew Freer in 2019, has developed cloud-based software, Infix: Schedule, that improves the efficiency of surgical operating theatres and tackles patient waiting list backlogs, and a virtual portal, Infix: Preop, to optimise the patient pathway. An independent review by the University of Stirling in 2022 found that Infix: Schedule can improve operating theatre efficiency by close to 40 per cent.

Dr Matthew Freer, CEO and Founder of Infix Support, said: "Eye cases are only one area where our technology can have transformational impact, so as we roll the tech out across other operations, we're going to see the easing of waiting lists on a much larger scale, with associated cost savings."

Calum Campbell, Chief Executive, NHS Lothian, said: "The support of the Infix scheduling system and the transparency within which it presents system improvement opportunities is excellent."

Infix is also announcing a partnership with InterSystems. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with 36 offices in 26 countries worldwide, InterSystems is a leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain sectors. The partnership with InterSystems will extend Infix's integration capabilities and enable Infix to access global markets.

Dr Matthew Freer said: "The partnership with InterSystems is a validation of our best-of-class technology, and is the first step in an exciting tie-up between the two companies aimed at internationalising our technology."

Chris Norton, Managing Director UK and Ireland, InterSystems added: "We're delighted to be partnering with Infix and working with the business to help support its customers on a global level. Our integration capabilities will allow Infix's customers to benefit from advanced interoperability within healthcare settings, and we look forward to seeing this relationship continue to grow in the future."

In May, Infix won one of Scottish EDGE's top awards at a ceremony hosted by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf and Sir Tom Hunter at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh.

John Waddell, the former CEO of Edinburgh-based investment firm Archangels and an experienced Non-executive Director, was appointed as Infix's Chair earlier this year, while Angela Brown joined the Infix team as CFO, David Freer is in place as Head of Product, and Forrit CEO and Founder Peter Proud is on the company's board.

