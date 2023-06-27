Johnnie Walker Blue Label Answers London's Appetite For Innovative Cocktail Experiences With Summer Luxe Cocktail Series At 23 Leading Bars

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking to the thriving luxe cocktail scene in the capital. Johnnie Walker Blue Label is teaming up with 23 of London's top tier bar spots to offer Londoners a chance to taste its exceptional blend reimagined. The compellingly creative cocktails offer a unique opportunity for whisky fans, to experience the award-winning Johnnie Walker Blue Label and London's world-class creative mixology until 30th June.

From the artful hospitality of Louie - host of no less than Rihanna's 34th birthday party - comes an answer to the growing demand for savoury flavour profiles in drinks, with Ox on the Roof: Johnnie Walker Blue Label, bone marrow, saffron vermouth, Dubonnet, Gentiane and chestnut. Meanwhile, London's buzziest new opening Seed Library from Mr Lyan's team have created an ode to Johnnie Walker Blue Label and the chef's favourite ingredient, koji, with The Koji Hardshake: a sweet and salty sip of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, miso, koji and cream sugar, lemon.

Available at the likes of Claridge's, Sketch and Arts Club to name a few, the series offer the perfect way to elevate summer celebrations.

Crafted using rare, hand-selected whiskies from the four corners of Scotland, only 1 in 10,000 casks make the cut as Johnnie Walker Blue Label, prized as an exceptional taste experience with notes of vanilla sweetness and honey before a luxuriously long, smoky finish.

Adam Hussein, Johnnie Walker GB Blue Label Ambassador, said: "At a time where whisky is becoming more popular than ever across a range of demographics, Johnnie Walker is leading the charge in making whisky more accessible with this premium range of Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails. With this exclusive offering, we are bringing this iconic blend to the forefront of summer cocktail menus."

The Ox On The Roof cocktail and The Koji Hardshake cocktail are available until 30th June, so don't miss out on this unparalleled cocktail collection. Head on down to one of these award-winning bars:

Louie

The Twenty Two

The Treehouse Hotel

Brigadiers

The George

Nightjar Carnaby

Gong at Shangri La

Hakkasan

Yauatcha

The Other House

Claridge's

Maison Assouline

Arts Club

MNKY HSE

20 Stories

Quaglinos

Madison

Coq d'Argent

Coral Room

Tape

Sketch

Cadogan Arms

Seed Library

Or, try making your own at home with your own special bottle:

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

