HELSINKI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Investor news 27 June 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Caverion delivers one of the world's largest CO2 refrigeration systems to Oulun Energia in Finland

Caverion will implement a smart refrigeration system, including cooling and heat production, for a new energy centre being built by Oulun Energia. After completion, the energy centre will produce clean cooling energy for Nokia's new campus in Oulu and heating energy for the district heating network of Oulun Energia. The system is based on cooling and heating production in the same process, where intelligent controls ensure minimum waste of energy.

"The energy centre is a concrete demonstration of a modern, energywise innovation made possible through the close cooperation of Caverion and Oulun Energia. The size of the project is significant for both parties, further strengthening the already fruitful cooperation between the two companies," says Tommi Kantola, Business Director of Energy Services at Oulun Energia.

Clean energy with CO2 technology

By using clean, non-toxic and climate neutral CO2 heat pump technology, the energy centre will upon completion be one of the world's largest district cooling and heating plants based on CO2 technology. Caverion's delivery also includes the energy system automation, remote management, and technical maintenance during the warranty period.

"We want to be part of the energy transition and produce solutions enabling the green change. This energy centre is a technological pioneer for modern, zero-emission cooling and heating plants. We believe that carbon dioxide will play an important role as a technology for future high-capacity energy centres. We are very pleased to be working together with Oulun Energia," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland division.

Caverion's part in the project begins in summer 2023, with the refrigeration system ready for production at the end of 2024. The entire energy centre is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Illustration: Arkkitehtitoimisto ALA

