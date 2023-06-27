Solinteg is offering nine versions of its new on-grid inverters, with nominal power ranging from 4 kW to 25 kW, an efficiency rating of up to 98.8%, and a European efficiency of up to 98.2%Solinteg has launched a new on-grid inverter series for rooftop applications. "Designed to accommodate the trending shift towards high-power solar modules, the product supports a 16 A PV input current and is capable of a 1.1 times continuous overload output," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "Its low startup voltage of 180 V ensures extended operational hours." There are nine versions of the ...

