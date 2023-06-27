U.S.-based Rondo Energy will operate the world's largest battery factory in Thailand, two and a half times the size of Tesla's Gigafactory.From pv magazine USA Rondo Energy, developer of the Rondo Heat Battery, announced it has partnered with Siam Cement Group to expand its factory to a 90 GWh capacity. The Thailand facility currently produces 2.4 GWh of industrial heat batteries and is planned to be expanded to the largest battery factory in the world. The Bill Gates-backed company developed its heat battery as a way to decarbonize the industrial sector. Rondo's battery, called the "brick ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...