NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
WKN: A3CY4F | ISIN: US46264C2061 | Ticker-Symbol: 8KZ
Frankfurt
27.06.23
09:15 Uhr
0,600 Euro
-0,030
-4,76 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.06.2023
authID Inc.: authID Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

Denver, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --authID® [Nasdaq: AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions today reported that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held via webcast today, June 26 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

At the meeting, all the directors nominated were duly re-elected, and all resolutions proposed were duly adopted. Following the adjournment of the meeting, CEO Rhon Daguro provided shareholders with an update on the Company's activities.

About authID® Inc.

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified, an easy-to-integrate strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today's digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.authid.ai.

Media Contacts

authID Media Contact
Graham N. Arad
General Counsel
Investor-relations@authid.ai


