Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Inc Has Partnered With Kinematica AG to Bring Evidence-Based Product Recommendations to Customers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company based in Silicon Valley, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Kinematica AG, a Swiss-based global mechanical engineering company in the field of homogenization and dispersion, with its expertise in rotor-stator technology. With an impressive portfolio of products ranging from lab to production scale, Kinematica has a worldwide network of distributors in over 50 countries. "Homogenizing Perfected" over the last 60 years and revered by researchers, scientists, and universities, the POLYTRON® homogenizer has over 11,000 citations alone.

"I am proud of our partnership with Kinematica AG to provide their researchers with scientific evidence-based product recommendations," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz, also adding that "Kinematica's exceptional market reputation, coupled with Bioz Badges, means that more researchers are able to rapidly identify relevant knowledge of optimal research products and techniques to drive effective discovery."

Being in the right place at the right time is everything, as it was for the partnership between Kinematica and Bioz. The discovery of mutual interests combining science and innovation forged the way for Kinematica to add value and awareness to its brand by leveraging Bioz's product-specific article recommendations to connect customers to the benefits and functions of their homogenization technologies. Customers can now access product use-cases on Kinematica's website through Bioz Badges, dynamic widgets that provide structured product information, including snippets from scientific articles, citation counts, and objective Bioz Stars scores that highlight the product's successful use in previous research. The Bioz Stars scores are calculated based on various factors such as mentions, article date, and journal impact factor, providing researchers with immediate evidence of a product's effectiveness.

Kinematica AG installed Bioz Badges, including Mini and Micro Badges, on its website to enrich the product webpages with objective, science-based and technologically driven facts, and industry-specific applications, to connect the customers' product understanding and overall confidence in the product selection process.

"We are excited to partner with Bioz in providing our customers with up-to-date product validation data that's being applied in various industry segments across the research and science community. The useful and reputable sources provide detailed information about how Kinematica's homogenization technologies and products provide solutions for some of the most complicated applications," said Lea Meier-Pokorny, Head of Science Innovation & Strategy at Kinematica AG. Lea added, "Our distributors are especially pleased with the scientific content and references displayed in the badges, as a tool to connect and guide them to the various customizable solutions that Kinematica is capable of providing, for the most challenging applications in pharma, food, cosmetics and chemical. Ultimately, we want the science community and our customers to know that our products can perform and advance their experiments and research above and beyond expectations, above and beyond conventional rotor-stator technologies currently on the market. We truly care about every application and genuinely believe in homogenizing perfected for a cleaner, healthier and tastier world."

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

