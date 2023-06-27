Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the lithium brine sampling program for the Fox Creek Projects in Alberta, Canada has commenced. Brine samples from multiple wells operated by third-party oil and gas companies will be collected for lithium grade to be used in the upcoming maiden resource estimate. In addition, over 300 litres of lithium-rich brine will be collected for the upcoming process and extraction testing for Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") with Sunresin New Materials (see June 20, 2023 press release). With lab turnaround time at 2 weeks, results for this week's sampling are anticipated by mid-July.

"The commencement of the brine sampling program represents an important step towards us being able to deliver on our corporate objectives, namely with tabling a maiden lithium brine resource by the fall of this year," commented Paul Cowley, President and CEO of Indigo Exploration. "We have also engaged one of the preeminent laboratory and testing companies, AGAT, which provides an independent QA/QC (Quality Assurance and Quality Control) for our assaying and analysis."

The sampling crew will consist of a representative from the independent third-party laboratory AGAT Laboratories ("AGAT") to collect, handle and analyze the samples, a geologist from GLJ Ltd. to oversee sample collection and handling, and the Company's VP of Exploration, Bradley Parkes, P.Geo.

About AGAT Laboratories

AGAT Laboratories is a highly specialized, Canadian-based company that provides laboratory services worldwide. With over 40 years of experience, coast to coast, AGAT Laboratories is the most geographically and technically diversified laboratory in Canada. Our scientists are highly skilled and specialized in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, microbiology, geology, engineering and specialty analysis.

About the Fox Creek Lithium Brine Projects

The Fox Creek Projects are located adjacent to active exploration and development work being undertaken by Lithium Bank, namely their Boardwalk and Park Place projects. The Fox Creek Projects cover an area of 114,522 hectares and is comprised of the Fox Creek East (45,568 hectares), Fox Creek West (59,738 hectares) and Fox Creek Central (9,216 hectares) areas. The first pass exploration and sampling program will target 5-10 wells in each of the Fox Creek East and Fox Creek West areas. As more wells become available, crews will return to conduct further sampling.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley",

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711

Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171399