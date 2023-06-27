Nasdaq CSD Launches a Client Portal for Easier Processing of Corporate Actions

Reykjavik/Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius - June 27, 2023, Nasdaq (NASDAQ) announces that Nasdaq CSD has launched a portal - Nasdaq CSD E-Services - a cloud-based solution which allows issuers with registered securities in the Nasdaq CSD to submit and follow the status of corporate actions online and thus make the process much faster, convenient, and hassle-free. Nasdaq CSD E-Services is available for companies with registered securities in Nasdaq CSD in Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, and Lithuania. Nasdaq CSD E-Services will enable clients to execute their corporate actions through more streamlined processes and with increased data security. Furthermore, E-Services' automated function for application forms allows for less reduces manual work, which saves clients' time and increases accuracy and efficiency in the process. "We aim to give our clients better experiences and provide them with solutions that will make their lives easier in their daily work. Nasdaq CSD E-Services does exactly that," says Indars Ašcuks, CEO and Chairman of the Nasdaq CSD SE. "What is also great about E-Services is that we can build on the solution by adding more services to it going forward, enabling our clients to handle all their applications and access all relevant information conveniently in one place." Issuers can view their corporate actions applications submitted via the portal - historic and current- and their statuses which are continuously updated. Furthermore, they can access, sign, and submit forms via electronic identification. Initially, three corporate actions applications can be submitted via the portal: Dividend Payment, Redemption of bonds, and Installment/Interest Payment. Going forward, over the next months the Nasdaq CSD will add other corporate actions applications to the portal, and applications for issuing new securities with Nasdaq CSD. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on Twitter?@Nasdaq, or at?www.nasdaq.com . About Nasdaq CSD Nasdaq CSD operates regional central securities depositories in the Baltics and Iceland. It provides post-trade infrastructure and a wide range of securities services for Baltic and Icelandic market participants. Nasdaq CSD has over 70 bn EUR under custody and services issuers and participants in the Baltics and Iceland. Nasdaq CSD is licensed under the European CSDR and supervised by the respective regulatory institutions. The depository is powered by straight-through processing technology connected to the pan-European T2S platform. Nasdaq CSD is a part of the Nasdaq Group. To learn more, visit: nasdaqcsd.com . Media relations contacts: Daiva Tauckelaite daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com +370 620 22 127