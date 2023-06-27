Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
27.06.23
08:11 Uhr
45,750 Euro
+0,270
+0,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,16045,58011:08
45,16045,58011:08
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2023 | 10:10
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq CSD Launches a Client Portal for Seamless Processing of Corporate Actions

Reykjavik/Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius/ - June 26th, 2023

Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Nasdaq CSD has launched a portal - Nasdaq CSD
E-Services - an online solution which allows issuers with registered securities
in the Nasdaq CSD to seamlessly manage corporate actions processing, making the
procedure much faster, more convenient, and hassle-free. Nasdaq CSD E-Services
is available for companies with registered securities in Nasdaq CSD in Estonia,
Iceland, Latvia, and Lithuania. 

Nasdaq CSD E-Services will enable clients to execute their corporate actions
through more streamlined processes and with increased data security.
E-Services' automated function for application forms reduces manual work, which
saves clients' time and increases accuracy and efficiency in the process. 

"Given the ever-increasing complexity of corporate actions processing, we want
to give our clients a better experience and provide them with solutions that
will make their lives easier in their daily work. Nasdaq CSD E-Services does
exactly that," says Indars Ašcuks, CEO of Nasdaq CSD. "Going forward we will
build on the solution by adding more services to it enabling our clients to
manage all their corporate actions and applications in one place, as well as
conveniently access all other relevant information." 

Issuers can view their corporate actions applications submitted via the portal
- historic and current - and their status which are continuously updated.
Furthermore, they can access, sign, and submit forms via electronic
identification. 

Initially, three corporate actions applications can be submitted via the
portal: Dividend Payment, Redemption of bonds, and Installment/Interest
Payment. Going forward, over the next months the Nasdaq CSD will add other
corporate actions applications to the portal, and applications for issuing new
securities with Nasdaq CSD. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on Twitter?@Nasdaq, or at?www.nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq CSD operates regional central securities depositories in the Baltics and
Iceland. It provides post-trade infrastructure and a wide range of securities
services for Baltic and Icelandic market participants. Nasdaq CSD has over 70
bn EUR under custody and services issuers and participants in the Baltics and
Iceland. Nasdaq CSD is licensed under the European CSDR and supervised by the
respective regulatory institutions. The depository is powered by
straight-through processing technology connected to the pan-European T2S
platform. Nasdaq CSD is a part of the Nasdaq Group. To learn more, visit:
nasdaqcsd.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
