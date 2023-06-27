Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9Z0 | ISIN: DK0010305077 | Ticker-Symbol: B0W
Frankfurt
27.06.23
08:10 Uhr
2,770 Euro
-0,020
-0,72 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENNOGIE SOLAR GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENNOGIE SOLAR GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2023 | 10:10
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ennogie Solar Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - directed issue

The share capital of Ennogie Solar Group A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing will take effect as per 28 June 2023 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010305077           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ennogie Solar Group        
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 27,784,350 shares (DKK 27,784,350)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        609,652 shares (DKK 609,652)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  28,394,002 shares (DKK 28,394,002)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  DKK 21.50             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ESG                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3378               
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.