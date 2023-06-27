PV Austria says that 1,009 MW of PV systems were installed in Austria last year, enabling solar to meet approximately 6.6% of total electricity demand.From pv magazine Germany Austria surpassed 1 GW of annual PV installations for the first time in 2022. Developers installed 1,009 MW of solar in Austria, in line with previous forecasts, according to PV Austria. This figure surpasses 740 MW of installations in 2021, 341 MW in 2020, and 247 MW in 2019. At the end of 2022, the country's cumulative PV capacity reached 3.79 GW. Solar power accounted for 6.6% of Austria's electricity demand last year. ...

