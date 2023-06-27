New research from Serbia claims air-polluted urban climatic conditions may not only induce maximum power point (MPP) tracking problems in PV systems but also reduce power yield by up to 30%. The scientists also said that soiling may significantly affect the functionality of single-stage inverters operating in grid-forming mode.An international research group has investigated the effect that solar panel soiling in urban environments may have on the proper functioning of grid-forming (GFo) controlled DC-AC inverters. Grid-forming inverters are inverters that can support the grid by creating adjustable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...