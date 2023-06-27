US-based Savant Systems has developed a new lithium-ferro-phosphate battery and inverter kit.From pv magazine USA Massachusetts-based Savant Systems has released a new home battery and inverter with 18.5 kWh of usable capacity. The lithium-ferro-phosphate battery is designed to store and dispatch rooftop solar production. The battery kit includes a 12.5 kW inverter with 120 V and 240 V capability. The grid transfer time is less than 70 milliseconds. The inverter has a CEC-rated efficiency of 93.8%. Each battery can support 100 A of electrical services, backing up appliances up to 800 A with up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...