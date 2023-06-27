Anzeige
27.06.2023 | 11:36
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(The "Company")

27 JUNE 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 25 July 2023 at 13:00 BST.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 28 February 2023 has been posted to shareholders.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy. It is highly recommended that shareholders submit their Form of Proxy as early as possible to ensure that their votes are counted at the Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and will be uploaded to the Company's website at Reports and Accounts | JZ Capital (jzcp.com).

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


