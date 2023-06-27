Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2023

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity", or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions, with the exception of Resolution number 4, were duly passed.

Resolution 4 was the proposal to reappoint Simon Marvel as a director of the Company. As previously announced, Simon has decided to retire and therefore this resolution was not put to the meeting. The Board has appointed Kerry Chambers, the CEO of Acuity Risk Management Limited ("ARML"), as Simon's successor and the Board is delighted that the Group will continue to benefit from Simon's experience, as he will remain as a non- executive director of ARML.

The results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.

