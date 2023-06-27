Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
27.06.2023
eGain Corporation: eGain Launches One-of-a-Kind Pilot Program for Generative AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading AI Knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the launch of a unique pilot program to help businesses adopt generative AI in a risk-free way-eGain® Innovation in 30 Days for Generative AI.

Unlike sandboxes and "toy" pilots, eGain Innovation in 30 Days is a guided innovation consumption model that is safe, easy, and risk-free. Businesses can experience the capabilities of generative AI within days. This disruptive offer includes:

  • Your use case
    • Identify a high value/high impact use case to enable better CX and/or EX (employee experience) with generative AI
  • Our pilot
    • Technology: GPT for generative AI, integrated with our award-winning AI knowledge platform
    • Deployment: eGain Cloud
    • Implementation: Two weeks of discovery, design, and configuration
    • Production: Two weeks of operation

The business can experience the generative AI and knowledge capability for two weeks in a production setting and decide to either move forward or quit with no strings attached-no cost, no catch, and no commitment!

"eGain Knowledge Hub orchestrates many AI technologies across the knowledge creation, delivery, and optimization process," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "This offer will focus on a compelling use-case for generative AI with a novel, risk-free approach to innovate with it boldly."

More information

  • eGain Innovation in 30 Days for Generative AI (https://www.egain.com/try-chatgpt-for-cx/)
  • Blog post: 10 Use-Cases for Leveraging Generative AI for Better CX and AX (https://www.egain.com/blog/use-cases-generative-ai-cx-ex/) (Agent Experience)
  • eGain Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/)

About eGain
eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


