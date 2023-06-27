eGain Corporation: eGain Launches One-of-a-Kind Pilot Program for Generative AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading AI Knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the launch of a unique pilot program to help businesses adopt generative AI in a risk-free way-eGain® Innovation in 30 Days for Generative AI.



Unlike sandboxes and "toy" pilots, eGain Innovation in 30 Days is a guided innovation consumption model that is safe, easy, and risk-free. Businesses can experience the capabilities of generative AI within days. This disruptive offer includes:

Your use case Identify a high value/high impact use case to enable better CX and/or EX (employee experience) with generative AI

Our pilot Technology: GPT for generative AI, integrated with our award-winning AI knowledge platform Deployment: eGain Cloud Implementation: Two weeks of discovery, design, and configuration Production: Two weeks of operation





The business can experience the generative AI and knowledge capability for two weeks in a production setting and decide to either move forward or quit with no strings attached-no cost, no catch, and no commitment!

"eGain Knowledge Hub orchestrates many AI technologies across the knowledge creation, delivery, and optimization process," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "This offer will focus on a compelling use-case for generative AI with a novel, risk-free approach to innovate with it boldly."

